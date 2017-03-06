FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-bet-at-home.com FY consolidated profit up to EUR 31.0 mln
March 6, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-bet-at-home.com FY consolidated profit up to EUR 31.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - bet-at-home.com AG:

* FY gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 14.0 percent to 138.7 million euros ($147.41 million)

* FY earnings before taxes increased by 3.5 percent, reaching 34.1 million euros

* FY EBITDA amounted to 33.0 million euros, which means that it was 1.3 million euros higher than comparative value from previous period (FY 2015: 31.7 million euros)

* FY EBIT increased by 1.1 million euros, to level of 31.9 million euros (FY 2015: 30.8 million euros)

* FY consolidated profit for 2016 increased to 31.0 million euros (FY 2015: 30.7 million euros)

* FY net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by 12.5 percent to 112.9 million euros (FY 2015: 100.3 million euros)

* Expects gross betting and gaming revenue amounting to 144 million euros in 2017 fiscal year

* Assumes EBITDA to reach a level between 34 million and 38 million euros in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

