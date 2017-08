BRIEF-Beta Systems Software raises FY outlook

May 16 (Reuters) - BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG:

* RAISES FY OUTLOOK

* EXPECTS GROUP SALES BETWEEN EUR 48 MILLION AND EUR 51 MILLION BASED ON THE HALF-YEAR FIGURES FOR THE ENTIRE 2016/17 FISCAL YEAR

* SEES FY EBIT OF BETWEEN EUR 8 MILLION AND EUR 9.5 MILLION

* H1 EBIT INCREASED BY EUR 7.8 MILLION TO EUR 12.4 MILLION (+ 168%) COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S PERIOD

* A FIGURE BETWEEN EUR 9.8 MILLION AND EUR 11.3 MILLION IS EXPECTED FOR EBITDA. IN FY

* WILL CLOSE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2016/17 WITH AN INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES TO EUR 32.5 MILLION