5 months ago
BRIEF-Beter Bed Holding FY net profit down at 19.0 million euros
March 17, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Beter Bed Holding FY net profit down at 19.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Beter Bed Holding NV:

* FY net profit amounted to 19.0 million euros ($20.5 million) versus 22.6 million euros in 2015

* Dividend proposal: 0.74 euros per share, pay-out ratio of 85 percent

* FY EBITDA decreased to 37.5 million euros versus 41.1 million euros in 2015

* Outlook for 2017 is primarily determined by the extent to which revenue recovers in the German market

* Expects to see a slight improvement in Germany in the first half of 2017

* A stringent cost control and investment policy to be followed in 2017

* For 2017 company furthermore aims at market leadership in various markets through like-for-like growth in revenue and expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

