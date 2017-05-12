Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 BETER BED HOLDING NV:
* REVENUE INCREASED BY 7.6% IN FIRST QUARTER
* Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO € 115.0 MILLION, WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF € 8.1 MILLION (7.6%) COMPARED TO LAST YEAR (Q1 2016: € 106.9 MILLION)
* ORDER PORTFOLIO FOR THE GROUP AMOUNTED TO € 24.6 MILLION AT THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER, WHICH IS 10.4% HIGHER COMPARED TO LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2qb2bUa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Banco Original SA, a Brazilian lender owned by the controlling shareholders of meat processor JBS SA, said on Tuesday that its cash holdings are "robust", following reports that Brazil's central bank had sent an auditor to monitor it on-site.
CHICAGO, May 23 U.S. farm groups on Tuesday pushed back against President Donald Trump's proposal to slash agriculture spending, viewing it as a fresh threat to a struggling farm economy.