6 months ago
BRIEF-Betsson acquires Spanish Premier Casino for EUR 3 mln
March 3, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Betsson acquires Spanish Premier Casino for EUR 3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Betsson

* Says acquires licensed Spanish operator

* Says purchase price payable in cash is EUR 3.0 million and the acquisition is expected to close at the end of March 2017

* Says enters the Spanish gaming market by acquiring the locally licensed online gaming operator Premier Casino

* Says Premier Casino is a pure-play casino operator, but also holds General licenses for sports betting and other games online. The operator has 260,000 registered customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

