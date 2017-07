July 19 (Reuters) - Betsson AB

* Q2 organic revenue growth was 15 percent

* Betsson Q2 operating profit SEK 207 million versus SEK 200 million seen in Reuters poll

* The daily revenue in the beginning of the third quarter was, as expected, much higher than the average daily revenue for the full third quarter 2016.