5 months ago
BRIEF-Betsson says changes dividend policy to be active in industry consolidation
#Casinos & Gaming
March 31, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Betsson says changes dividend policy to be active in industry consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Betsson AB:

* Changed dividend policy, applicable as of financial year 2017

* Says board's ambition for ordinary distribution to shareholders is, provided a continued attractive capital structure, to distribute up to 50 percent of net earnings, through cash transfer, an automatic redemption process or via repurchase of own shares

* Says decided to change dividend policy in order to increase company's financial capabilities to be active in consolidation of gaming industry

* Earlier policy: ambition to distribute up to 75 percent of the Group’s income after tax to the shareholders, provided that an appropriate capital structure can be maintained.

* Betsson shares drop after news, down 0.5 pct at 1121 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

