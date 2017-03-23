BRIEF-Lottotech reports FY pre-tax profit of 112.2 mln rupees
* FY profit before income tax of 112.2 million rupees versus 51.1 million rupees year ago
March 23 Betsson
* Says Betsson's offer to acquire UK gaming operator Netplay TV approved by shareholders
* Says offer is still subject to the High Court of Justice sanctioning the offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* FY profit before income tax of 112.2 million rupees versus 51.1 million rupees year ago
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.