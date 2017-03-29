BRIEF-Betsson says offer to acquire Netplay TV sanctioned by court

March 29 (Reuters) - Betsson

* Says offer to acquire UK gaming operator Netplay TV sanctioned by court and will be completed

* Says the total offer consideration amounts to GBP 26.4 million (on a fully diluted basis) and one-off transaction costs, which will be reported in the first quarter results, amounted to SEK 4.3 million

* Says the currently outsourced customer service and payment operations will be centralised to Malta and crucial CRM and VIP functions will be moved closer to the rest of the Betsson business

