4 months ago
BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals to invest in Beijing Biostar Technologies
May 2, 2017 / 3:39 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals to invest in Beijing Biostar Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to take part in a new round of financing to boost capital of 50 million yuan in Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd

* Says co will transfer 15 percent of the capital subscription to a tech firm which owned by technology and management team members of Beijing Biostar Technologies as incentive equity, for free

* And co will hold 4.5 percent stake in Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nyIsKL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

