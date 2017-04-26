FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Betting firm Fortuna's main shareholder sees expansion to new markets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 26, 2017 / 8:34 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Betting firm Fortuna's main shareholder sees expansion to new markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Penta Investments says Fortuna betting firm could expand in Germany, Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia - presentation

* "Further expansion of Fortuna can be expected in Macedonia, Germany, Bosnia and Montenegro," Penta says in presentation slide at news conference

* Penta is majority shareholder of Fortuna with 68 percent share held through Fortbet Holdings subsidiary

* Penta has offered to buy out minority shareholders at a discount and take the company off the market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.