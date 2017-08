April 5 (Reuters) - Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:

* prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share

* price gives group a market capitalisation of 800 million euros

* placed 530,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 31.16 percent of company's share capital

* expects to raise around 250 million euros from share placement, excluding greenshoe option

* shares set to start trading on Milan bourse on April 7