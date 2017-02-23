UPDATE 5-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
Feb 23 B&G Foods Inc
* B&G Foods reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 sales $413.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $426 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 to $2.27
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Sees FY 2017 sales about $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday following an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries, although the short-end of the curve held firm helped by a well-received two-year debt auction.