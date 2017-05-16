FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc

* BGEO announces proposed placing of shares in GHG

* Proposed placing of shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc

* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc

* Prior to this proposed placing, BGEO's wholly owned subsidiary JSC BGEO Investments owned 64.26 pct of GHG

* Proceeds of placing will be used for general corporate purposes

* Placing shares being offered to institutional shareholders by way of accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately after announcement

* Investec Bank, Numis, Renaissance Securities and Jefferies acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing

* Final number of placing shares, price for placing shares will be agreed by BGEO and banks at close of bookbuilding process

* Timings for close of bookbuild process are at discretion of banks and BGEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.