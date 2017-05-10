FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-BGEO Q1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc

* 1Q17 profit was GEL 108.2mln ($44.2mln/GBP 35.6mln), up 24.3% y-o-y

* 1Q17 basic earnings per share ("EPS") was GEL 2.64 ($1.08 per share/GBP 0.87 per share), up 25.7% y-o-y

* At end of Q1, book value per share was GEL 58.0, up 15.5% y-o-y

* At Q1 end, total assets increased to GEL 12,606.5mln, up 25.1% y-o-y

* At bank business Q1 net loan book reached GEL 6,470.8mln, up 19.9% y-o-y and down 3.2% q-o-q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

