FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-BGEO says sells 0.7 pct stake in Georgia Healthcare Group
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-BGEO says sells 0.7 pct stake in Georgia Healthcare Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc:

* BGEO group announces a sale of shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc

* Shares were sold at a price of gbp 3.60 (usd 4.45) per share - closing price per share on london stock exchange day before transaction

* Following sale, BGEO continues to hold 64.3 pct of GHG's issued share capital.

* Sale resulted in total gross proceeds of gel 9.2 million (us$3.7 million) to group

* As a result of sale, BGEO realized a gain of gel 6.1 million (us$2.4 million), which will be recorded through an increase in shareholders' equity in 1q2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.