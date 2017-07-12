BRIEF-Guangdong Hybribio Biotech sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 8 pct to 18 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 8 percent to 18 percent, or to be 36.2 million yuan to 39.5 million yuan
July 12 BGI Genomics Co Ltd
* BGI Genomics shares to debut trade on July 14 - Shenzhen stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uhTX1j (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 8 percent to 18 percent, or to be 36.2 million yuan to 39.5 million yuan
* Apollo Endosurgery Inc reports preliminary unaudited financial estimates for the second quarter of 2017