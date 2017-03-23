March 23 Cellular Operators Association of
India:
* Bharti Airtel adds about 1.2 million subscribers in Feb,
total mobile subscriber at Feb end 270.6 mln - industry body
* Vodafone india unit adds about 792,063 subscribers in Feb,
total mobile subscriber at Feb end 207.2 mln - industry body
* Idea adds about 1.2 million subscribers in Feb,total
mobile subscriber at Feb end 193.3 mln - industry body
* Aircel adds 13,309 mobile subscribers in Feb, total
mobile subscriber at Feb end 91.1 mln - industry body
* Telenor india unit's subscribers reduced by 986,068 in
Feb, total mobile subscriber at Feb end 51.6 mln - industry body
