3 months ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India
June 1, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india

* Says files application with national company law tribunal for approval of scheme of merger Source text: [Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced that it has received the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the proposed Scheme of merger between Airtel and Telenor (India) Communications Private Limited ("Scheme"). Bharti Airtel further stated that Telenor India and Airtel have today filed the joint company application before the New Delhi Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal for approval of the proposed Scheme of merger. The merger is inter alia subject to other statutory approvals including from the Competition Commission of India.]

