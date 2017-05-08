FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel, Ola partner to roll out integrated digital services
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 8, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel, Ola partner to roll out integrated digital services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Airtel and Ola join hands to roll out integrated digital offerings for customers

* Airtel Payments Bank to integrate with Ola app

* Ola money to integrate with Airtel digital properties to offer a wide range of convenient digital payment solutions to customers

* Airtel retail points to set up special mobility assistance zones to help customers make Ola bookings Source text: [Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Ola, India's largest and most popular mobile app for transportation, to offer a range of exciting digital services to customers. Airtel and Ola, two of India's most prominent and trusted brands, will bring together their respective platforms and reach to co-create a comprehensive ecosystem to address India's growing communication and mobility needs. In addition, Ola will leverage Airtel's integrated suite of enterprise services to power its operations, while Airtel will leverage Ola's vast network of hundreds and thousands of driver partners] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.