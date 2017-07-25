FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says June-qtr consol EBITDA margin down 1.9 pct Y-o-Y
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2017 / 11:55 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says June-qtr consol EBITDA margin down 1.9 pct Y-o-Y

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says June quarter consolidated EBITDA margin at 35.6 pct, down 1.9 pct Y-o-Y

* June quarter India revenues down 10.0 pct; Africa revenues up 1.5 pct Y-o-Y (constant currency) on an underlying basis

* Says June - quarter consolidated mobile data revenues at INR 37.65 billion, down 16.8 pct Y-o-Y on an underlying basis

* “Pricing disruption in Indian telecom market caused by entry of new operator continued with industry revenues declining over 15 pct y-o-y"‍​

* Says new KYC norms impacted customer additions and consequently revenue growth in quarter in Africa

* Says consolidated net debt at 878.40 billion rupees as of June 30, 2017

* Says "mobile market remains turbulent in the current quarter as well, due to disruptive pricing by a new operator‍​" Source text: (bit.ly/2tzuFHY) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.