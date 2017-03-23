March 23 Bharti Airtel Ltd:
* Says Bharti Airtel to acquire Tikona Networks' 4G business
* Says post this acquisition, Airtel to have spectrum in
2300 mhz band across all circles
* Says Airtel to roll out high speed 4G services on new
spectrum in five circles immediately after closure of
transaction
* Says to acquire Tikona's 4G business including broadband
wireless access ("BWA") spectrum and 350 sites, in five telecom
circles
* Says to add 2300 mhz spectrum to portfolio in five circles
* Says combined spectrum holding of Airtel in these five
circles will be within spectrum caps prescribed by government
* Says proposed acquisition will enable Airtel to fill BWA
spectrum gaps in 2300 mhz band in Rajasthan, UP (East) and UP
(West)
* Says post completion of deal, Airtel will have 30 mhz in
2300 mhz band in 13 circles
* Acquisition of 4G business in Gujarat, UP (East), UP
(West) and Himachal Pradesh will be undertaken by Airtel
* Deal will bolster Airtel's spectrum position in Gujarat
and Himachal Pradesh, taking overall bwa spectrum holding to 30
mhz each in these circles
* Acquisition of 4G business in Rajasthan circle will be
accomplished through Airtel's subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited
* Says deal for about 16 billion rupees
* Says nature of deal in cash and debt
Source text: bit.ly/2nUL0om
