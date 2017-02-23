FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 23, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says Bharti Airtel to acquire Telenor India

* Says proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India's assets and customers

* Says Telenor India's operations and services will continue as normal until completion of transaction

* Co to buy Telenor's running operations in 7 circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (east), UP (west) and Assam

* Says on completion, proposed acquisition will undergo seamless integration, both on customer as well as network side

* Says deal to enable Airtel to further bolster spectrum foot-print in seven circles, with addition of 43.4 MHz spectrum in 1800 MHz band Source text - (Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Telenor South Asia Investments Pte Ltd ("Telenor") to acquire Telenor (India) Communications Private Limited ("Telenor India"). The acquisition is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.