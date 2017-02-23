BRIEF-Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says Bharti Airtel to acquire Telenor India

* Says proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India's assets and customers

* Says Telenor India's operations and services will continue as normal until completion of transaction

* Co to buy Telenor's running operations in 7 circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (east), UP (west) and Assam

* Says on completion, proposed acquisition will undergo seamless integration, both on customer as well as network side

* Says deal to enable Airtel to further bolster spectrum foot-print in seven circles, with addition of 43.4 MHz spectrum in 1800 MHz band Source text - (Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Telenor South Asia Investments Pte Ltd ("Telenor") to acquire Telenor (India) Communications Private Limited ("Telenor India"). The acquisition is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.) Further company coverage: