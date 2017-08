March 21 (Reuters) - BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :

* FY EBIT amounted to 397 thousand euros ($427,727.80)(2015: 472 thousand euros)

* At 17.1 million euros, the gross sales were on the previous year's figure (2015: 17.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)