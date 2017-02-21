FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-BHP Billiton posts half-year net profit of $3.20 bln from year-ago loss of $5.67 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-BHP Billiton posts half-year net profit of $3.20 bln from year-ago loss of $5.67 bln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Ltd

* HY net profit $3.20 billion versus loss of $5.67 billion year ago

* World economic growth is likely to remain within range of three to three and a half per cent in 2017 calendar year

* HY revenue up 20% to $18.80 billion

* Interim dividend of 40 US cents per share

* HY underlying attributable profit from continuing operations $3.244 billion versus $412 million

* "View on China remains unchanged"

* China's economic growth is expected to moderate in coming year

* Capital and exploration expenditure is now expected to be US$5.6 billion for 2017 financial year and US$6.3 billion in 2018 financial year

* "Anticipate a cooling of growth rates in housing and automobile markets"

* "A decline in unit costs at major assets supported US$1.2 billion of productivity gains in half"

* "Exports may be challenged by rising threat of protectionism"

* Negotiations in relation to a final settlement arrangement with federal prosecutors on Samarco are expected to occur before end of June 2017

* Restart of Samarco's operations will occur only if it is safe, economically viable and has support of community

* "Longer term, view remains that China's economic growth rate will decelerate"

* "Our minimum 50 per cent dividend payout policy equates to 30 US cents per share"

* Outlook for US economy is uncertain

* Net debt of US$20.06 billion as at Dec 31, 2016 , down 23 percent

* "Medium-term impact on growth is unclear" for US

* "Board has determined to pay an additional amount of 10 US cents per share, taking overall interim dividend to 40 US cents per share"

* "We are confident in long-term outlook for our commodities, particularly oil"

* In long-term, copper outlook remains positive

* "Crude market is expected to rebalance in short-term"

* Political uncertainty, OPEC compliance rates and rising US output may offer some headwinds in crude markets

* Long-term outlook remains positive for crude

* Policy platform of new administration in U.S. Points to a higher inflation environment than previously envisaged

* "In short-term, chinese steel production growth is expected to moderate"

* In U.S. medium-term impact on growth is unclear, notwithstanding infrastructure related announcements, especially in context of tighter financial conditions

* Market is likely to come under pressure in short- term from moderating chinese steel demand growth

* Expect emerging markets such as India will provide long-term seaborne demand growth

* "In long-term, global steel market will grow modestly, supported mainly by incremental demand from India"

* "At Jansen, excavation and lining of the shafts are steadily progressing"

* Total copper production guidance for 2017 financial year is under review as a result of ongoing industrial action at Escondida

* On track to deliver approximately US$1.8 billion of productivity gains during 2017 FY, excluding any impact of industrial action at Escondida

* All major projects under development are tracking to plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.