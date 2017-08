April 3 (Reuters) - Bhp Billiton Ltd

* Update following cyclone debbie

* At Queensland’s Bowen Basin, crews are returning to work at its coal mines.

* Will seek to manage ongoing access to ports and shipments to customers. The hay point terminal is ready to receive coal.

* Continue to monitor and work through the impacts to production. Will provide updates over coming weeks and detail in operational review Further company coverage: