March 6 (Reuters) - BHS Tabletop AG:

* FY sales rose by 6.0 percent to 121 million euros ($128.74 million)

* FY EBIT rose by 3.6 percent to 5.7 million euros

* FY net profit for the year amounted to 3.6 million euros(previous year: 0.7 million euros)