BRIEF-Vestel Beyaz Esya proposes net 0.8053 lira/shr dividend for 2016
April 12 Vestel Beyaz Esya Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
March 24 Bialetti Industrie SpA:
* FY turnover 179.8 million euros ($194.35 million) versus 172.4 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 2.7 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 Vestel Beyaz Esya Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Legal adviser has on 10 april 2017 received a summons under action number hcmp 284 of 2017 filed by plaintiffs against defendants