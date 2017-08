May 12 (Reuters) - BIALETTI INDUSTRIE SPA:

* BELIEVES THERE ARE NO RISKS TO MEET TARGETS FOR MARGINS AND NET FINANCIAL POSITION SET IN 2013-2017 BUSINESS PLAN

* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 40.7 MILLION, UP 2.2 PERCENT YOY

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 1.2 MILLION, IN LINE WITH THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016