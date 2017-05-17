FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bid Corp says trading for first 9 months of FY17 positive

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd:

* Trading within bidcorp for first 9 months of financial year 2017 has been positive

* Overall economy in uk is growing and sterling devaluation brexit has increased activity levels in foodservice market

* Inflation has started to tick up which should be positive for our uk businesses.

* To date effects of brexit haven't had any negative impact on business.

* Bid corp - expansion into european region, both in terms of in-country bolt- on acquisitions and strategic entry into new geographies, will be explored

* Strategic options for uk logistics business remain under consideration

* Further bolt-on acquisitions are being explored in australia and new zealand to sustain growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

