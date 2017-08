Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Bidvest Group Ltd:

* Unaudited results for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* HY HEPS increased by 4.4 pct to 510.3 cents

* HY revenue up 4.1 pct to R36.0 billion

* HY cash generated by operations up to R1.8 billion (H1 2016: R1.4 billion)

* Interim dividend declared of 227 cents per share