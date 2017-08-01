FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.13
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
Politics
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.13

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 sales $243.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $251 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Big 5 sporting goods corp - for fiscal 2017 Q3, company expects same store sales to be in negative low single-digit range

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - for fiscal 2017 Q3, company expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.22 to $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.