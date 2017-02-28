FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Retail - Specialty
February 28, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods posts Q4 earnings of $0.35/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp:

* Had reported Q1 2016 loss per share $0.05

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.18

* Q4 sales $266.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $266.2 million

* For fiscal 2017 full year, co currently anticipates opening approximately eight new stores and closing approximately three stores

* For 2017, company currently anticipates opening approximately eight new stores and closing approximately three stores

* For fiscal 2017 Q1, company expects same store sales to be in positive mid-single-digit range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

