3 months ago
BRIEF-Big C Supercenter updates on bomb incident in Pattani province
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Big C Supercenter updates on bomb incident in Pattani province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Big C Supercenter Pcl

* Refers to the car incident outside of big c pattani branch on 9 May 2017.

* the incident has caused partial damages to properties of a subsidiary of the company

* Damages do not affect the building structure of big c Pattani branch and the branch will be reopened again on 16 May 2017

* Damages shall be covered by an insurance policy and shall not affect the financial status of a subsidiary company

* Clarification regarding bomb incident in Pattani province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

