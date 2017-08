April 13 (Reuters) - Barbary Investment Group

* FY consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 1.7 million year ago

* Egyptian Pound floatation had a positive impact of EGP 1.1 million on FY consol results

* FY standalone net loss EGP 13.6 million versus loss EGP 407,224 year ago

* Egyptian pound floatation had a negative impact of EGP 12.9 million on FY standalone results