3 months ago
BRIEF-Big Lots Inc sees FY 2017 EPS $4.05 to $4.20
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Big Lots Inc sees FY 2017 EPS $4.05 to $4.20

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc

* Increases outlook for fiscal 2017 EPS

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.05 to $4.20

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63

* Net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 decreased 1.2% to $1,296.8 million

* Inventory ended Q1 of fiscal 2017 at $836 million, compared to $807 million for Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Comparable store sales decreased 0.9% for Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Provides initial Q2 guidance for comparable store sales increase in low single digits

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share $1.15

* For Q2 of fiscal 2017, we estimate income will be in range of $0.58 to $0.63 per diluted share

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share - adjusted basis $1.15

* Updates guidance for fiscal 2017 income to be in range of $4.05 to $4.20 per diluted share

* Affirms guidance for fiscal 2017 comparable store sales increase of 1% to 2%

* Affirms guidance for fiscal 2017 cash flow of $180 to $190 million

* Through Q1 , invested $34 million to purchase 0.7 million shares, leaving it with about $116 million of authorization remaining at end of Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $5.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

