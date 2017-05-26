BRIEF-Big Lots Inc sees FY 2017 EPS $4.05 to $4.20

May 26 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc
* Increases outlook for fiscal 2017 EPS
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.05 to $4.20
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63
* Net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 decreased 1.2% to $1,296.8 million
* Inventory ended Q1 of fiscal 2017 at $836 million, compared to $807 million for Q1 of fiscal 2016
* Comparable store sales decreased 0.9% for Q1 of fiscal 2017
* Provides initial Q2 guidance for comparable store sales increase in low single digits
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share $1.15
* For Q2 of fiscal 2017, we estimate income will be in range of $0.58 to $0.63 per diluted share
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share - adjusted basis $1.15
* Updates guidance for fiscal 2017 income to be in range of $4.05 to $4.20 per diluted share
* Affirms guidance for fiscal 2017 comparable store sales increase of 1% to 2%
* Affirms guidance for fiscal 2017 cash flow of $180 to $190 million
* Through Q1 , invested $34 million to purchase 0.7 million shares, leaving it with about $116 million of authorization remaining at end of Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $5.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: