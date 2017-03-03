BRIEF-Big Lots sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.95 to $1.05

March 3 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.95 to $4.10

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.95 to $1.05

* Big Lots Inc says Q4 EPS from continuing operations of $1.99

* Big Lots Inc - Announces $150 million share repurchase program

* Big Lots Inc - Inventory ended fiscal 2016 at $859 million, a 1% increase compared to $850 million for fiscal 2015

* Big Lots Inc - For Q1 of fiscal 2017, we estimate income in range of $0.95 to $1.05 per diluted share

* Big Lots Inc says Q4 EPS from continuing operations $2.26 on an adjusted basis

* Big Lots Inc - Forecasting fiscal 2017 income to be $3.95 to $4.10 per diluted share

* Big Lots Inc - Q4 net sales $1,579 million versus $1,583 million

* Big Lots Inc - Forecasting comparable store sales to increase in 1% to 2% range in 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.22, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Big Lots Inc - Forecasting FY cash flow of approximately $180 to $190 million

* Big Lots Inc says comparable store sales increased 0.3% for Q4 of fiscal 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees comparable store sales in range of flat to up 2% for fiscal Q1 2017