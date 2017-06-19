BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 20 Big Un Ltd:
* Asx alert-Big to acquire the Intermedia group hospitality vertical-BIG.AX
* Acquisition will provide Big with advertising revenue of $6m per annum
* Under deal company will also make payment of $1.6m over a 12-month period
* Proposed transaction includes issue of 2.67m big shares at a value of $0.90c Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace