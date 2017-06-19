June 20 Big Un Ltd:

* Asx alert-Big to acquire the Intermedia group hospitality vertical-BIG.AX

* Acquisition will provide Big with advertising revenue of $6m per annum

* Under deal company will also make payment of $1.6m over a 12-month period

* Proposed transaction includes issue of 2.67m big shares at a value of $0.90c