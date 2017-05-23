FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Big Yellow Group FY adjusted pretax profit rises
May 23, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Big Yellow Group FY adjusted pretax profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc:

* FY revenue 109.1 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg

* FY like-for-like revenue 107.3 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg

* FY adjusted profit before tax 54.6 mln stg versus 49.0 mln stg

* FY statutory profit before tax 99.8 mln stg versus 112.2 mln stg

* FY statutory basic earnings per share 63.6p

* FY occupancy like-for-like stores 78.1 pct versus 75.3 pct

* Final dividend 14.1p

* "We can expect to break through 80 pct occupancy this summer putting us within touching distance of our long held goal of 85 pct"

* "Trading over last few months has been better than we anticipated"

* "These are uncertain times and we remain fully prepared for any economic reversals which could cause demand to fluctuate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

