BRIEF-Bigben Interactive FY net profit up at 9.0 million euros

May 29 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS EUR 11.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANNOUNCES A NEW « BIGBEN 2020 » DEVELOPMENT PLAN WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 M€ AND A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS REACHING 9% OF SALES IN 2020

* FOR FY 2017/18, GROUP OUTLINES ITS TARGETS ALREADY ANNOUNCED IN THE HORIZON 2018 PLAN WITH: SALES NOW RANGING FROM 230 TO 240 M€ I.E. A 10 TO 15 % GROWTH

* FOR FY 2017/18, GROUP OUTLINES ITS TARGETS ALREADY ANNOUNCED IN THE HORIZON 2018 PLAN WITH: A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OVER 7% OF SALES

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSIDERS PAYING DIVIDENDS AS FROM ITS 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS MAY SUGGEST THE DISTRIBUTION OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND AFTER THE SEPTEMBER 2017 INTERIM CLOSING SHOULD INTERIM RESULTS BE IN LINE WITH FORECASTS Source text: bit.ly/2sefCm7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)