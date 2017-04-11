BRIEF-Bigbloc Construction approves brownfield expansion of Umargaon plant

April 11 (Reuters) - Bigbloc Construction Ltd
* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says approved brownfield expansion of 3,00,000 cubic meters per annum at company's plant situated at Umargaon
* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says approved greenfield expansion of 3,00,000 cubic meters per annum at Bangalore
* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says capital expenditure will be financed through a mix of debt & equity
* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says total capital expenditure envisaged is about 1 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: