4 months ago
BRIEF-Bigbloc Construction approves brownfield expansion of Umargaon plant
April 11, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bigbloc Construction approves brownfield expansion of Umargaon plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Bigbloc Construction Ltd

* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says approved brownfield expansion of 3,00,000 cubic meters per annum at company's plant situated at Umargaon

* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says approved greenfield expansion of 3,00,000 cubic meters per annum at Bangalore

* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says capital expenditure will be financed through a mix of debt & equity

* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says total capital expenditure envisaged is about 1 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

