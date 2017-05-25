FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Biglari Holdings to buy Pacific Specialty Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Biglari Holdings Inc

* Biglari holdings inc. To acquire pacific specialty insurance company

* Biglari holdings inc - deal for purchase price of $299.5 million

* Deal consisting of $24 million in cash payable at closing of transaction and $275.5 million of deferred payments

* Biglari holdings inc - ‍pacific specialty and its affiliated agency will operate independently of biglari holdings' other insurance operations​

* Biglari holdings inc- ownership change will not have an impact on day-to-day operations

* Biglari holdings- $175.5 million is payable in cash over 10-year period, $100 million is payable by promissory note that matures upon death of michael mcgraw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

