March 20 (Reuters) - Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires Ag

* FY group sales improved by 1.8 pct year-on-year to 336.3 million euros ($361.69 million)

* FY EBT at 36.8 million euros is above the forecast range of 30 to 35 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)