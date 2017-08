March 29 (Reuters) - Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG

* Sees 2017 turnover of between 330 million euros ($356.07 million) and 340 million euros

* Sees EBT of between 30 million euros and 40 million euros in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)