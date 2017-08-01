FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corporation Q2 loss per share $0.25
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corporation Q2 loss per share $0.25

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill Barrett Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results; reiterates 2017 operating guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍production sales volumes of 1.53 MMBOE for Q2​

* Bill Barrett Corp - reiterates 2017 operating guidance

* Bill Barrett Corp - qtrly ‍total operating revenues $51.1 million versus $47.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $54.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bill Barrett Corp - oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production were about 1.53 million barrels of oil equivalent in Q2, a 6% increase versus Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

