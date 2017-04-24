FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bill Barrett expects Q1 production sales volumes of 1.43 mln barrels of oil equivalent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp:

* Bill Barrett Corp - expected Q1 production sales volumes of 1.43 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Bill Barrett Corp - anticipates that oil component of total production will increase as additional XRL wells are placed on production during 2017

* Bill Barrett Corp - expects to record $8 million non-cash impairment related to non-producing leasehold interests in western Colorado for Q1

* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 expected production consists of 58% oil, 22% natural gas and 20% natural gas liquids Source text: (bit.ly/2pWqHYE) Further company coverage:

