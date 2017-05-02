May 2 Bill Barrett Corp:
* Bill Barrett Corporation reports first quarter 2017
financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Bill Barrett Corp - production sales volumes of 1.43 mmboe
for Q1 were at high-end of guidance range of 1.35-1.45 mmboe
* Bill Barrett Corp - Q2 production sales volumes are
expected to approximate 1.45-1.55 mmboe
* Bill Barrett Corp- Q2 capital expenditures are expected to
total $65-$75 million
* Bill Barrett -undergoing semi-annual borrowing base review
and expects that current borrowing base of $300 million will
remain unchanged
* Bill Barrett Corp - qtrly adjusted net loss Q1 of 2017 of
$0.16 per diluted share
* Bill Barrett Corp - qtrly total operating revenues $50.5
million versus $29.4 million
* Bill Barrett Corp- Q2 production is expected to be
weighted approximately 60% oil
* Bill Barrett Corp- anticipates that oil component of total
production will increase as additional XRL wells are placed on
production during 2017
* Q1 revenue view $53.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
