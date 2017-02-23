BRIEF-Ahlers FY revenue down 1.7 pct to EUR 237.8 mln, lower dividend

* Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2015/16 has been met. Management board and supervisory board propose to the annual shareholders' meeting 2017 to pay out a dividend of 0.15 euro per common share and of 0.20 euro per preferred share (previous year: 0.20 euro and 0.25 euro)