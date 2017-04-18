FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-BIM AGM approves 2016 dividend increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Bim Birlesik Magazalar As

* During the General Assembly meeting 2016 the proposal from Ahmet Afif Topbaş, one of the shareholders, regarding the increase of the profit distribution recommendation by the Board of Directors was submitted to the approval of the General Assembly and it was accepted by majority votes

* AGM decides to pay total gross 1.5 lira net 1.275 lira ($0.3476) per share dividend for 2016 in two installments

* Gross 0.9 lira net 0.765 lira to be paid as 1st dividend; gross 0.6 lira net 0.51 lira to be paid as 2nd dividend

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6679 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

