FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bim says ends the buy back programme
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 16, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bim says ends the buy back programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Bim Birlesik Magazalar As:

* The buy-back program that was started in July 2016 is ended as of March 16

* Executive Committee Member & CFO Haluk Dortluoğlu is authorized to sell the shares which are bought within the buy-back program on the market if required

* The total number of shares bought back within the program is 1,230280 in nominal which correspond 0.4052% of the company share capital 61.1 million lira ($16.85 million) paid for the transactions in total

* The lowest and highest transaction prices per share were 46.74 lira and 52.05 lira, respectively and the average transaction price was 49.67 lira

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6271 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.